Bulldogs logo MAXPREPS.jpg

Brian Miller, 12th grade

Jada Miller, 11th grade

Grant Kees, 10th grade

Claire Stafford, 9th grade

Hadley Headley & Josh Ortiz, 8th grade

Mikena Martens, 7th grade

Picked based off of grit, trustworthy/responsible, respectful, team first, best effort/best attitude. Congratulations students!

Online Poll

What do you dislike the most about election season?

You voted:

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.