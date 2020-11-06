Brian Miller, 12th grade
Jada Miller, 11th grade
Grant Kees, 10th grade
Claire Stafford, 9th grade
Hadley Headley & Josh Ortiz, 8th grade
Mikena Martens, 7th grade
Picked based off of grit, trustworthy/responsible, respectful, team first, best effort/best attitude. Congratulations students!
