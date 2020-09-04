Some believe:
*People with thoughts of suicide truly want to die and once their mind is made up – there is NO stopping them.
*Anyone attempting or completing suicide is being very SELFISH or they were just seeking attention
*Mental Health professionals are the ONLY ones who can help someone in crisis
*If you ask someone if they are thinking about suicide – you will be giving them the idea to attempt/complete suicide
*Those thinking about suicide – HIDE it very well
The truth of it is:
*Most people thinking about suicide desperately want to live, but may be struggling with depression, anxiety and/or pain. They may not know how to deal with it – maybe they have dealt with it for years but just don’t feel any better. They may believe family and friends would be better off without them. They don’t know how to go on feeling the way they do and are just so tired of the fight.
*Some who have attempted suicide will tell you they just needed to know someone cares.
*You don’t have to be a mental health professional to CARE – you can be a family member, a friend, a teacher, a neighbor, a coworker or anyone else.
*Talking with someone about suicide will NOT give them the idea. It will show them you care and are willing to listen.
*Most people thinking about suicide don’t hide it well. There are signs – changes in mood or behaviors. The signs may be somewhat different for teens vs. adults.
*There is no ONE single reason why people consider suicide as there are many factors that are different for each person.
Statistics:
*NORTH DAKOTA had the 2nd highest rise in suicide rates from 2000 – 2018 in the nation. In 2017, there were 124 deaths by suicide in ND which calculates to about one suicide every 71 hours or one almost every three days. ND ranked 15th highest amongst other states.
In 2018, there were 140 deaths by suicide in ND which calculates to one every 63 hours. ND ranked 12th amongst other states.
In 2019, there were 154 deaths by suicide in ND which calculates to one every 57 hours. ND ranked 10th.
*The impact of one suicide impacts over 100 people.
*Rural areas have seen an increase due to fewer mental health resources and the fact they have more firearms which account for over 50% of ALL suicide deaths.
*Men die by suicide almost 4x more often than women while women have more attempts.
*Rates of suicide are highest among middle-aged white men.
Suicide is the 8th leading cause of death in North Dakota
It is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 15-34
4th leading cause of death for ages 35-44
3rd leading cause of death for ages 45-54
8th leading cause of death for ages 55-64
18th leading cause of death for ages 65 and older
Three times as many people died in North Dakota in 2017 than in alcohol related motor vehicle deaths.
In 2019, in our Southwest Region of ND, nine people died by suicide while four died in a vehicle accident.
Any way you look at it, that is TOO MANY deaths – most of which could have been PREVENTED.
We have made improvements in educating ourselves about the dangers of drinking and driving, now let’s educate ouwrselves about SUICIDE and how we reach the goal of ZERO SUICIDES.
In future articles we will talk about signs/symptoms for youth and adults; what you can do and what resources are available.
