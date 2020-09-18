Last time we addressed the signs and symptoms of depression and suicide in both youth and adults. Now that we know what to look for – WHAT CAN YOU DO?
If you suspect or hear someone talking about suicide, it doesn’t matter how old they are or what they do, the most important thing to do is:
START A CONVERSATION WITH THEM
Here are some ways to start talking:
1. Hey, we haven’t talked in a while. How are you?
2. Are you OK? You don’t seem like yourself.
3. Do you want to talk what’s going on?
4. I am worried about you. I’ve noticed some things and I want to know how I can help.
As you get further into the conversation and you are concerned or they have indicated they are having thoughts of suicide, you need to be very direct and ask some tough questions. If you don’t feel you can ask these questions, find someone who can.
1. Have you ever thought of suicide?
2. Do you currently have thoughts of suicide?
3. When was the last time you thought about suicide?
4. Have you made a plan for suicide?
5. What is your plan?
Dos and Don’ts
Be direct. Talk openly and matter-of-factly about suicide
Ask questions – keep them talking
Be willing to listen. Allow them to express their feelings and accept their feelings
Be non-judgmental. Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong – whether their feelings are good or bad
Get involved. Become available
Show interest and support
Encourage them to talk to someone they trust or are comfortable talking to
If they refuse – don’t try to deal with it on your own – TELL someone else
Don’t leave them alone
Don’t promise to keep it a secret – be honest with them and tell them you care and need to tell someone
Don’t lecture them on the value of life
Don’t dare them to do it
Don’t ignore things you may have found or things they may have posted in social media
Store firearms, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications safely so they don’t have access to them. If you lock them up Don’t assume they don’t know where the key is or what the code may be
Get them the help they need – depending on the situation- it could be a school counselor, the family doctor, a counselor or clergy.
September is National Suicide Prevention month but let’s be aware of this every day. If you notice something different, say something. Let us work toward ZERO SUICIDES.
In the last article, we will talk about resources available.
