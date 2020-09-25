In past articles, we addressed the statistics of suicide, risk factors, signs and symptoms and what you can do. This article will talk about RESOURCES - where you can go for help.
Ideally, we would want those struggling with stress, crisis and mental health issues to seek help before struggling with suicidal thoughts. We have talked about reaching out to family, friends, clergy, school counselors and medical providers to name a few. There are other resources and those that are specific to those contemplating suicide include:
•Suicide Prevention Life Line 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
•Text TALK to 741741
•911 for Emergencies
For Military/Veterans
•Suicide Prevention Life Line 1-800-273-TALK (8255), then Press 1
•Fargo VA Health Care System Toll Free 1-800-410-9723 ext. 3556
•Dickinson VA Clinic 1-701-483-1850
If you are looking for something more local, you could contact:
•Badlands Human Service Center 1-701-227-7500 (serving the Southwest Region and have an Outreach office in Bowman) - Crisis Line 1-701-290-5719
•Roughrider North Human Service Zone – 701-456-7675 (serving Billings, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger and Stark counties – formerly county social services)
•Southwest Dakota Human Service Zone (serving Adams, Bowman and Slope counties) •Bowman – 1-701-523-3285 •Hettinger – 1-701-567-2967
•West River Behavioral Health - 1-701-567-4561
The local Human Service Zones have knowledge about local resources including: counseling services, food pantries, senior meals, NDSU Research and Extension offices that have a lot of great information – suicide prevention, nutrition, agriculture resources – just to name some).
If you are looking for more information regarding suicide prevention – check out the following sites:
ParentsLead.org - (they have a lot of information for parents and professionals about a variety of topics)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – afsp.org
North Dakota Suicide Prevention – ndhealth.gov/suicide prevention
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – samhsa.gov/find-help/suicide-prevention
Suicide Prevention Resource Center – sprc.org/
I know it can be very challenging to find services but hopefully this may give you some ideas. If you are interested in a resource list of addiction and mental health services – inpatient and outpatient- in North Dakota, please contact Southwestern District Health Unit at 701-483-0171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.