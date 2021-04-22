This week Bowman County Emergency Management encourages residents to review their severe weather plans and participate in countywide tornado drills.
Bowman County siren systems will be tested on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..
“Everyone needs to be aware of weather conditions, aware of surroundings and aware of shelter locations - no matter where you are when sirens sound,” said Bowman County Emergency Manager Dean Pearson.
For more information contact Bowman County Emergency Management 701-523-4771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.