Incredible Years Parenting Children Ages 2-12.
Six week series for parents, grandparents, foster parents, or anyone working with children
All children misbehave at one time or another. Some children are more difficult to manage than others. Look at parenting through this realistic positive perspective.
•Increase positive behaviors and reduce challenging behaviors.
•Get more cooperation.
•Parent through the meltdowns.
•Build a strong foundation for parenting with tools from the parenting pyramid.
Classes will be Mondays: November 9, 16, 23, 30, December 7, 14 at the 4 Seasons Pavilion, Bowman, at 6-7:30 p.m.
Series is FREE but families must register by calling West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center at 701-456-0007, toll free at 1-877-264-1142 or by emailing debra.theurer@ndsu.edu by Nov. 4.
