The two-day Slope County Farmers Fair starts Saturday, Aug. 29, at the county fairgrounds in Amidon.
There have been some changes in the normal scheduling, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes required by the state for public events.
The 4-H/FFA livestock auction was held a week earlier and there have been limitations on other events, such as the exhibitions.
The Slope County Fair Board announced the plans to ensure there would be space enough for spectators and visitors at the fair to spread out and there will be masks available. The board also released a statement that people are not feeling well, they should take care of themselves and stay home.
The first event begins at 11 a.m. when a horseshoe tournament kicks off the fair events, followed by the pony pull exhibition, a barrel race, cornhole tournament, rib cook-off and rodeo Calcutta. The first evening will end with a performance by “Thunder Road.”
The final day of the two-day fair will include a lunch by Lebanon Lutheran, rodeo slack, rodeo along with a pig roast and sweet corn dinner.
In addition, the fair will have Daryl’s Racing Pigs in the livestock arena through the fair.
The rodeo is co-sanctioned with the Slope Summer Circuit. The women’s breakaway roping event, sponsored by Queen City Beverage, will be Sunday.
The rodeo will start at 9 a.m. Sunday with the Slack.
The afternoon schedule will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the NDRA/Slope Summer Circuit Rodeo.
In addition, there will be afternoon events including pony pull exhibitions, kids games, free stage performances, and a drawing for a quilt.
Following the rodeo events, the pig roast and sweet corn supper will start.
