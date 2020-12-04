The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has been notified of a source water spill resulting from a pipeline leak in Bowman County. The pipeline is operated by Denbury Onshore, LLC.
The incident occurred about eight miles Southwest of Marmarth on Nov. 24, and was reported the same day.
Initial estimates indicate approximately 200 barrels of source water were released, an undetermined amount of which impacted pastureland. Source water is higher in dissolved solids and minerals than fresh water; however, it is much lower in chlorides than produced water. Source water is used for enhanced oil recovery.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.
