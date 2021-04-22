Southwest Water Authority has once again received Certificates of Achievement for Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ). The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) applies to every public water system in the United States. Southwest Water Authority’s five public water systems achieved this Certificate of Achievement. These public water systems include service from the Water Treatment Plants in Dickinson, the OMND Water Treatment Plant, and the Crown Butte, Junction Inn and Tower Hill pocket areas in Morton County.
By law, all public water systems are required by the SDWA to take actions to protect source water and provide safe drinking water. The SDWA was passed by Congress in 1974 to protect public health by regulating the nation’s public drinking water supplies. Over the years, there have been a number of changes to the SDWA. These changes have made it more challenging to maintain compliance. The NDDEQ issues a SDWA Certificate of Achievement as one way to recognize the public water systems who meet all applicable requirements during the previous calendar year. Southwest Water Authority Manager/CEO Mary Massad states, “Our number one priority has always been and will always be quality water for southwest North Dakota.” She added, “I am very pleased to accept these Safe Drinking Water Act Certificates of Achievement on behalf of our Board of Directors, dedicated staff and the North Dakota State Water Commission who all work very hard to ensure quality water to those we serve.”
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets national standards for drinking water to ensure consistent quality in our nation’s water supply. The NDDEQ requires a yearly assessment for all of the State’s public water systems. SWA continues to meet and exceed all EPA, SDWA and NDDEQ standards and requirements to consistently provide southwest North Dakota with great-tasting, award winning, quality water. For more information on Southwest Water Authority’s quality water visit www.swwater.com.
