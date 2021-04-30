“There When You Need It”
Southwest Water Authority (SWA) along with water systems across the United States and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) are reaching out to bring public awareness to our most precious resource, water, during National Drinking Water Week, which is May 2-8, 2021. This year’s theme is “There When You Need It.”.
“Tap water continues to serve an integral role in meeting our daily hygiene needs during the coronavirus pandemic,” said SWA Manager/CEO Mary Massad. “Put simply, we celebrate National Drinking Water Week each year because drinking water is an invaluable part of our lives and it deserves our full focus and attention. Water professionals at SWA work tirelessly to ensure safe tap water is ‘There When You Need It.’ Thank you to the employees of SWA who make this possible. Our thanks also goes out to everyone in southwest North Dakota for their continued support.”
For more than 40 years, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week – a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together to recognize the vital role water plays in our daily lives.
Visit SWA’s website at www.swwater.com andhttp://www.swwater.com like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/swwater to learn more about the celebration of Drinking Water Week.
