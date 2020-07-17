North Dakota’s governor announced the state would be opening a static test site in Dickinson by July 15, and by July 20 also have sites in Williston, Minot, Jamestown, Bismarck and Devil’s Lake.
“We are still working on announcement dates for Fargo and Grand Forks. There are other locations in all of these cities where people can be tested,” Gov. Doug Burgum said during his press conference July 8 in Bismarck.
People can also pre-register for the tests which would cut the time needed.
The Department of Health has also initiated the first round of E-notifications by email or text messages, the governor said. “People can now opt in to receive a text or an email if they are negative.
“The positives are still being notified personally by phone call by a Department of Health official within 24 to 72 hours.”
The new system will also cut labor costs, he added.
In addition, the government will be reaching out to all the health care providers in the state to avoid people being turned down for testing. “That is not acceptable given that we are in this emergency situation.
“I understand health care is complex in our country, but if we have individuals that are presenting, that have symptoms and are of age, then absolutely positively we want make sure they are getting tested. Let’s get the tests collected.
“If a hospital or organization is wondering how they are going to get that covered, call the state.
“If an individual gets turned down, and is denied testing, then we would like you to call the hotline 866-207-2880” he said.
“It is the right thing to do for the community and the state so that we can identify positives as quickly as possible.”
