North Dakota has achieved a landmark in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state officials announced Feb. 20 that it had dispensed more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The state listed 107,448 residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 and has already administered 177,619 vaccine doses.
“When all of these folks have received their second dose - and over half already have - the state will be over 20% of the way to herd immunity,” the department announced on its Facebook page Saturday.
In addition, the state announced that it is accepting applications for the second round of Hospitality Economic Resiliency grants. The grants can issue up to $25,000 to qualifying businesses.
As of Friday, Feb. 19, Bowman County had one new positive case reported, while as a state, there were 121 new cases reported.
As of Friday’s release, the state had a 2.6 percent rolling daily positivity rate. In mid-November, the state had reached a high of 16 percent, but has been on a slow decline since then.
By comparison, Bowman County’s high of 23.06 percent daily positivity rate over a 14-day rolling period came on Oct. 22.
As of Saturday (Feb. 20), the county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate was at 2.08 percent.
Overall, the county had processed 6,969 tests among 1,565 individuals.
Since the pandemic hit the county, 373 people have recovered from COVID-19, while there have been four fatalities.
