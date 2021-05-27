A free will offering is being held in front of the Bronson's Marketplace supermarket in Bowman, serving up burgers, brats and hot dogs as a fundraiser for the proposed shooting range complex planned for just west of Bowman.
The proceeds will be going to the Southwest Shooting Club to help with the construction costs for the range.
The fundraiser will end at 7 p.m. Thursday evening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.