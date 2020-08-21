Bowman County and the rest of southwestern North Dakota were hammered with high winds, rain and some flooding in areas – not once, but twice – within a few days.
According to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, the region was hit by an evening storm earlier in the week, but Thursday (Aug. 13) evening it was hit even harder.
The second storm brought winds up to 80 miles per hour and more than an inch of rain which hit the county Thursday evening and continued through Friday morning.
In addition, there were reports of hail ranging from pellet size to that of ping-pong and golf ball size as the storm system continued its move through Adams County and further east, according to the NWS.
Most of the hail reports near Hettinger were of one inch to slightly larger, a NWS Bismarck meteorologist said Monday. “Later that morning the hail was a little bit bigger in south central (part of the state) and the James River Valley,” Nathan Heinert said. “We had almost 1.75-inch (hail). Most of the golf ball size hail reports came from the Napoleon and the Jamestown area.
The two storms were different, Heinert explained. “It was a different situation. “The Thursday night-Friday (storm) was a pretty strong wave... an upper level wave … that came through,” he said, comparing it to a strong storm system which hit the state in 2010. In that storm we had the record-tying hailstone in Cannonball North Dakota. This system was lacking moisture, compared to that event (in 2010).
“Monday was just kind of your typical pattern,” he said, comparing the two storms, which hit the region just days apart.
“Thursday-Friday was a pretty strong wave that came through overnight. That is why everything happened late. Usually, the stronger events happen in the early evening. The nighttime events are more rare. They usually need a strong upper level system to trigger that.
There were reports of more than an inch of rain in the vicinity of New England and hail the size of marbles. There were only places in the region, which said they had 1.4 inches of rain during the overnight storm.
According to the NWS, the storm was moving east at approximately 50 miles per hour overnight, with the most intense areas around the Highway 12 corridor near the border with South Dakota.
The Bismarck office of the NWS issued a situation report predicting the storms early Thursday afternoon, citing the likelihood of severe thunderstorms and the fact that the storms would be arriving after dark.
While a meteorologist in the Bismarck office said the earlier storm was more of a normal event for the area and the time of the year, he added the Thursday-Friday storm was different.
Heinert said that the whole region from Bowman, Adams and Hettinger counties north, there was very healthy rainfall, ranging from half an inch to just under an inch. “It is going to help because it is so dry now,” he added.
Winds reported as high as 59 miles per hour at the Bowman County Airport, while south of Griffin, there was a gust of about 64 miles per hour.
Near Sunset Butte, south of Rhame and Marmarth, there were winds measured at 66 and 70 miles per hour, according to Heinert.
Southeast of Havelock in Hettinger County, there was a report of a 75 miles per hour wind gust. In Lemmon, there was a gust measured at 73 miles per hour at the South Dakota town east of Hettinger.
When it came to rain, the Bowman area received approximately .76 inches, while Rhame had 0.8 inches, Heinert said.
“When you go up north, like to Dickinson and Stark County to Dunn County, their amounts ranged from one-half inch to just under an inch.
“The whole region from Bowman and Adams County north, it was a very healthy rainfall.”
The overnight storm damaged a number of crops in the area, he said. “We had reports that corn and canola fields were damaged... if they were unlucky enough to be where that downburst was or the hail fell. Outside of the wind and the hail, it was a pretty beneficial rainfall.”
He noted on that on the NWS Facebook page, there were photographs of some of the damaged crops from through the region affected by the storm.
The weather will be warmer for the next week or so, with a cold front following later, he explained. “There is a big high pressure across the western United States and that is going to linger out there for quite a while,” he said. “We might have a frontal system coming through early next week, but that is kind of iffy.”
