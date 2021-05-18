The Sunrise Foundation Board of Directors awarded three high school students with scholarships towards their college education. To qualify you must be a graduating senior going into a healthcare field and be from Bowman, Slope, western Adams, and Harding Counties.
The 2021 graduating senior healthcare scholarship winners are: Jocelyn Kulseth – Pre-Dentistry, UND, Jocelyn is from Bowman County; Logan Kautzman – Exercise Science/Pre-Physical therapy, Mount Marty University in Yankton, SD; Logan is from Harding County; and Samantha Oase- Exercise Science/Pre-Physical Therapy, Black Hills State University, Samantha resides in western Adams County.
This is the third year Sunrise Foundation has awarded high school scholarships for graduating seniors. These scholarships are made possible because of generous donations received on Giving Hearts Day.
Congratulations to all of the healthcare scholarship recipients.
