Dear Heartwarming Givers at Dakota Western Bank:
We, at West River Health Services Foundation, would like to express our “Sincere Thanks” to the Board of Directors at Dakota Western Bank (DWB), and especially to local leaders Ron Palczewski and Cody Jorgenson, for their amazing $10,000 gift toward our Physician Recruitment Endowment Fund for “Giving Hearts Day.” In addition, and maybe more importantly, they rallied their employees to give an accumulated total of $1,110 as well, including Jennifer Egeland, Dorene Lorge, Katina Heinrich and Nichole Boynton at DWB in Bowman; Diane Pierce and her terrific DWB crew including Karla Teske and Nicky Dillon in Scranton; and an anonymous group of DWB employees in Hettinger. We are grateful.
TOGETHER, Dakota Western Bank and West River Health Services Foundation can and are making a difference for our area communities. We appreciate the vision and collaboration of this financial institution with us, and toward our efforts to provide comprehensive health and wellness services for the residents and visitors to our region. After all, don’t our rural citizens deserve the same top quality healthcare as their urban counterparts? Onward!
Sincerely,
Ted Uecker
WRHS Foundation
