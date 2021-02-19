The Chamber would like to continue to recognize outstanding businesses and volunteers in our community.
This year, nominations are open for Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The Chamber is asking that you, our community, nominate a business or volunteer who went above and beyond in 2020.
Winners will receive a prize package valued up to $250. Tailored to the winner, the package could include a meal for the winner and their business, bonus bucks, and more. Winners will also receive a commemorative award and a promotional video highlighting their achievements that will be posted on social media.
The nomination deadline is March 1st, after which the selection committee will review and select the recipients. Visit BowmanND.com/chamber/chamber-choice-awards/ or stop by the Chamber Office to pick up a nomination form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.