The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor (NPHHH) located in New Windsor, NY is a New York State owned and operated facility.
It offers visitors an incredible journey through military history as well as reminders of human sacrifices and the cost of freedom. The facility is not directly affiliated with nor governed by the federal government, military nor any other organization.
The mission of the NPHHH is to build the nation’s first comprehensive Roll of Honor database of Purple Heart Recipients in all branches of service and for all conflicts, for which the award was available, as well as to preserve and share the award recipients’ stories. At present, there is no comprehensive list of recipients. An individual’s awards and decorations are found in their personal military record. The Medal of Honor is the only award for which the Government does maintain a list of recipients.
If you or someone you know, whether living or deceased, was awarded a Purple Heart, please take the time to get enrolled. There is no cost involved, no membership to join, just a little of your time. An estimated two million Purple Heart Medals have been awarded. The Roll of Honor database is comprised of 10-12% of the possible recipients who may have received the award since its creation in 1932. They NEED OUR HELP to collect and preserve this important and historic information. You can download the information and enrollment form at www.thepurpleheart.com or call 845-561-1765. If you need assistance, call me at 263-3136.
Information and enrollment forms are also available at The Bottineau County Veterans Memorial Hall in Bottineau.
Lois Schaefer, State Americanism Chairman
Department of ND VFW Auxiliary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.