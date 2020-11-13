Tot Lot Daycare Center is conducting a Krispy Kreme Fundraiser.
Original glazed are $12 per dozen.
There will be curb side pickup of donuts on Thursday Nov. 19 at the Bowman Lutheran Church from 3 p.m. to 5:30pm.
Orders must be made by Friday, Nov. 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.