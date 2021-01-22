The state of North Dakota is awarded funding each year for AmeriCorps and is excited to fund new projects. The Workshop will focus on the AmeriCorps funding and information on other opportunities that the Corporation for National and Community Service has to offer.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce – State Commission on National and Community Service is announcing a series of learning opportunities for the upcoming 2021-22 AmeriCorps grant. There is no fee for but pre-registration is encouraged by e-mailing Ryan Volk, Program Officer at rdvolk@nd.gov or calling 701-328-6048
Interested participants include public or private nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, government entities within states or territories, Indian Tribes, and consortia of the aforementioned.
This training will focus on the AmeriCorps funding available to Nonprofit Organizations, Faith-based organizations, education, government entities and Indian Tribes. Learn how AmeriCorps program can help your organization get things done. Going through the application process and the requirements of the program.
Teams Webinars to be held:
Feb. 10, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sign up and receive more information on the National and Community Service AmeriCorps program you can contact Ryan Volk, Program Officer at 701-328-6048 or via e-mail at rdvolk@nd.gov. www.AmeriCorpsND.com
