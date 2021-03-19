Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There will be a free breakfast for veterans Monday March 29 at Kruger’s Kitchen in Rhame.

The breakfast is to honor Vietnam Veterans Day and will be bought by Bruce and Gwen Jones.

