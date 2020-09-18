West Dakota Tech graduates Sep 18, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following student graduated from Western Dakota Tech following Spring Semester 2020.North Dakota Bowman - Bailey McGee, Registered Nursing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save * Click Here to Place a Classified Ad * Online Poll Which superpower would you like to have? You voted: Mind Reading Flying Invisibility Teleportation I already have a superpower Vote View Results Back Latest E-Edition The Pioneer E-Edition for 9-18-20 View the 9-18-20 Bowman County Pioneer E Edition here! Latest E-Edition The Pioneer E-Edition for 9-18-20 View the 9-18-20 Bowman County Pioneer E Edition here! × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Connect With Us * Click Here to Place a Classified Ad * Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Trending This Week Articles ArticlesBlack scholar defends founders on racismScanner: School enlists 21st Century tech in virus fightTop-ranked Trinity sweeps BowmanBowman school succeeding on COVID-19 tightropeRegion remains ‘green’: Gov. Burgum changes COVID strategy to target “hot” counties with restrictionsLatest E-EditionLarry Francis HetlandPastor's Corner: The Basics of PrayerThe Pioneer E-Edition for 9-11-20The Pioneer E-Edition for 9-18-20 Bowman County Pioneer
