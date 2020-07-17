The 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been postponed again.
Originally, the conference had been scheduled May 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Then it was postponed until Sept. 1.
Now, it has been postponed again until May 2021, according to officials, who cited travel restrictions and problems for both the exhibitors and the people who planned to attend because of the pandemic.
The new date is May 11, 2021, pandemic permitting.
