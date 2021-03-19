Windy’s Bar and Grill will be hosting a Pub and Grub Comedy Night April 3.
The Saturday event will feature comedian Nicholas Hults with host Skyler Bolks.
The show will start at 8:30 p.m., with seating starting an hour earlier.
For more information, call 701-523-5753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.