Bowman County’s economy is driven by a wide variety of businesses and services. Owners, managers and employees of the county’s businesses have invested money, time, and energy to serve their customers and it is important to understand how these businesses are sustaining and changing. A healthy local economy depends on the well being of its existing investors and Bowman County Development Corporation (BCDC) wants to understand if there are opportunities to assist.
To build relationships and develop a clearer picture of the industry and business in Bowman County, the BCDC is implementing a Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) program. These efforts will allow greater understanding of the economy and its drivers and how to effectively reach and best serve the businesses here.
Staff at BCDC has been diligently collecting contact information to develop a comprehensive list of businesses in the county. In the next week, businesses will be receiving a survey to begin creating a benchmark. The questions are specifically crafted to understand the needs of the businesses in the local area.
This survey is just the starting point for the program. As surveys are completed and returned, in-person, on-site business visits will be scheduled in order to further the dialogue, create an open relationship, and encourage collaboration. BCDC is available to assist businesses in a variety of situations through a good understanding of available programs and resources in the region. This will help create connections that will help Bowman County businesses thrive.
“The goal of implementing a program like BR&E is to ensure that we can assist businesses in continuing to pivot, grow, and flourish and provide access to the appropriate resources to do just that. We are grateful for the jobs and services in our community and we want them to know that BCDC can be their ally and resource for continuing to be a viable, successful business in our region,” says BCDC Executive Director, Teran Doerr.
Short-term goals of the program are to understand:
•Workforce needs
•Programs available to assist businesses
•Anticipate and recognize challenges that may arise
•Create an open dialogue between businesses and local, state and federal government
The information gathered from businesses will also be key in helping educate stakeholders, developing a strategic plan, and identify growth opportunities.
Doerr concluded, “The most productive, realistic and cost-effective approach to economic development is to help our existing business base.”
If you do not receive a survey or would like to schedule a business visit, please contact the Bowman County Development Corporation at 701.523.5880 or businesshelp@bowmannd.com.
