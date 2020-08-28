The Bowman Cemetery Board has been doing several updates to the cemetery. New signs were ordered and installed earlier this spring. Ten new trees were added to the west side of the cemetery continuing the line of trees that were added a few years ago.
The River Ramblers 4-H club took on a community project and decided they wanted to add crosses to the graves of veterans on Memorial Day. This then turned to deciding to remap the cemetery as the old map was becoming outdated. Daniel Fletcher has been helping them to do this with a computer program he has. This will eventually turn into a website that will be managed by the River Ramblers and the Cemetery Board. When the website is up and running everyone will be able to look up Veterans and family members. Thank you River Ramblers 4-H Club!
The Bowman Cemetery Board appreciates the help from the community in keeping our cemetery clean and neat. Holly Pond our grounds keeper and his helpers Tasha and Shayna work hard all summer to keep it mowed. Holly is able to level some headstones but the older, cracked and weathered ones are out of his control. The Board appreciates the community involvement and looks forward to maintaining a nice cemetery.
Please help the Cemetery Board by removing all flowers and decorations by Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.