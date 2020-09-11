The Fusion Conference organizers have decided to reschedule Fusion 2020 to September 15-16, 2021.
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the increasing uncertainty, and the constant changes occurring in our region and the state of North Dakota, the organizers felt they could no longer move forward with the conference as planned.
The organizers said they felt a virtual option would not capture the true Fusion experience for the attendees.
However, the conference has the same list of keynote speakers lined up for the 2021 conference, including Paul Long, Jim Knight, Joni Nash, Danna Larson and Sara Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.