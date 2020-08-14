It was perfect timing.
In Bowman’s City Park, the “Movie in the Park” finished showing the animated movie Rio just as a rainstorm hit the community.
The 2011 animated movie told the story of a macaw named Blu that had never learned to fly and is kidnapped by smugglers before escaping.
But on Thursday evening (Aug. 6), it was the dozens of viewers who watched the film projected on the side of one of the buildings who were able to escape just as a rainstorm hit town around 9 p.m.
Rhame movie
The city of Rhame hosted a meal and a movie in Hutchison Park Aug. 12, with the Disney animated file “The Lion King.” It is part of the Consolidated Communications Movies in the Park summer program. That community program has already shown Frozen II and Abominable in Dickinson and New England earlier this summer.
