Bowman County’s first ever Business Challenge took place Aug. 11, 2020. Buried Treasures Garden Center, operated by Melissa and Tyler Senn, was the Grand Prize winner of over $10,000.
Buried Treasures Garden Center will bring a larger selection of annuals, perennials, and shrubs to Bowman County. You may even have the opportunity to participate in a gardening or decor class.
Buried Treasures Garden Center plans to open in the spring of 2021.
Bowman County Business Challenge was a two-step process consisting of an application and business plan submission for the first round followed by a live presentation of their business plan. The judging panel reviewed all submissions and chose the top three teams to move on to live presentations. The three finalists were Barnyard Buddies, Two Sisters Nutrition, and Buried Treasures Garden Center.
“Our hope for the Business Challenge was to encourage entrepreneurs and idea generators to bring their ideas forward. It is always a bit intimidating, but there are some great business ideas out there, and we want to support and help grow any plan to its full potential,” said Brooklyn Engelhart, Creative Marketing Coordinator at Bowman County Development Corporation.
The Bowman County Business Challenge was made possible by many local sponsors including A2Z Printing, Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce, Bowman County Development Corporation, Dakota Community Bank, Dakota Western Bank, Eido Connect, Fusion Conference, Morland Financial Services, M&L Accounting, University of Mary, and Wild and Weiss Law Office, P.C.
Bowman County Development Corporation is hopeful to hold another Business Challenge in 2021. Buried Treasures Garden Center, by Melissa and Tyler Senn, was awarded Grand Prize of over $10,000 value in prizes to support their business venture. Barnyard Buddies, by Diane Miller, came in second followed by Two Sisters Nutrition, by Aurora Wallman and Preslie Ercnik. All received prize packages to help move their business plans forward.
Start brainstorming your great business idea and keep an eye out for the 2021 Bowman County Business Challenge.
