More than 20 locations in and around Bowman found some success Saturday when the community held a citywide rummage sale.
For some, it was a chance to get rid of some extra or unused items.
For others, it was the first step in clearing house for an upcoming move.
In either case, it was a chance to find local bargains ranging from the eclectic and unusual to things every household needs.
The biggest rush came early in the morning, according to one seller. “There were people lined up before the rummage sale even started,” she said.
More than one family had a garage filled with items, more items on a driveway and even some displaying items on front lawns.
Some only scheduled their sale for Saturday, and others went on Sunday also.
One, started on Saturday, will continue through the week and into the next weekend.
For Saturday’s bargain hunters there were several hot spots in the town where sales were located within a few blocks.
