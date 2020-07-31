Bowman County was the place to be in mid-July, especially if people had a craving for thick, juicy and freshly grilled hamburgers.
Both Rhame and Scranton held “Burgers in the Park” events at almost the same time, just one day apart.
Rhame kicked off the hot grill first July 21 in Hutchison Park, drawing scores of hungry people to the shady tables set across from the shelter where the hot dish was being served up.
A day later, it was the Scranton Lions doing the same thing at Murray Park, but also offering take-always and curbside service to the menu, while also stressing the need to follow the proper distancing and masking guidelines as set by the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hungry in Scranton could choose between a burger or a brat, but also if they wanted a meal also. The food was packed in Styrofoam containers for the people to pick up or to take home with the curbside service.
Scranton will be continuing its Burgers in the Park on Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Murray Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
