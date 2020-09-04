LuAnne Pederson, Corporate Secretary of the Ninth Federal Reserve District in Minneapolis, has announced Ron Palczewski, President & CEO of Dakota Western Bank in Bowman, N.D., has been named to the Advisory Committee for the Reserve Bank Director Selection.
The advisory committee is comprised of a banking industry leader from each of the six states in the Ninth Federal Reserve District. These leaders were recommended for service on the committee by their respective state banking associations. This group helps identify and recommend candidates for service on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve’s board of directors. Palczewski will serve as the representative for the state of North Dakota.
Dakota Western Bank is based in Bowman, N.D. and has branches in Rhame, Scranton, Hettinger, and Regent, N.D.
