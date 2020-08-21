Colton Turbiville had a Reserve Champion market goat and a blue ribbon winner in Market Beef when the judging for the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale event concluded Aug. 15 in the barn at the Fallon County Fairgrounds in Baker.
But he wasn’t alone in strong performances in the livestock arena.
In the Market Beef category, it was Nicholas Schallenberger with the Grand Champion, while Zoie Rost had the Reserve Champion.
Jaeda Paul had the blue first carcass and Avery O’Connor was the blue second carcass winner.
The participants with a blue ribbon touch included Dacy Buerkle, Chloe Tudor, Mattie Mastel, Madison O’Connor, Jolyn Rost, Sidney Scherman, Kinch Rost, Jordan Paul, Tucker Miller, Jenna Paul, Julia Schallenberger, Cole Rost, Colton Turbiville, Kalob Bollinger, Gentre Coulter, Clay Rost, Madison Butori, Nick Buerkle, Emily Sonsalla, Cadence Brown, Miles O’Connor, Trinity Rieger, Cooper O’Connor and Tucker Turbiville.
Whitney Thielen, Turk Rieger, Halle Brown and Logan Scherman finished with red ribbons in Market Beef.
In the Market Beef mini category, Gage Sherman had the only blue ribbon.
Market Rabbit
In the Market Rabbit category, it was Neveah Burns with the Grand Champion and Sidney Scherman with the Reserve Champion.
The blue ribbon winners included Kambryn Steen, Canden Coulter, Gage Scherman, Logan Scherman, Claire Schumacher, Emily Sonsalla, Isaiah Burns and Sophia Schumacher.
Market Sheep
It was Jessica Stark who had the Grand Champion (second carcass) in Market Sheep, while Mia Klaboe had the Reserve Champion and Tucker Turbiville had the first carcass blue ribbon.
The rest of the blue ribbon winners included Logan Scherman, Chloe Tudor, Sidny Scherman, Jenna Paul, Jordan Paul, Gage Scherman, Jaeda Paul, Clay Rost, Cheyanne Dame, Emily Sonsalla and Sophia Tudor.
Kinch Rost, Nevaeh Burns and Jolyn Rost won red ribbons in Market Sheep.
Market Goats
In Market Goats, Mia Klaboe had the Grand Champion (first carcass), while Colton Turbiville had the Reserve second carcass.
The blue ribbon winners in the Market Goats category included Kane Olson, Clay Rost, Kinch Rost, Cord Nelson, Zoie Rost, Tucker Turbiville and Cole Rost.
Jolyn Rost, Logan Scherman, Gage Scherman and Sidny Scherman picked up red ribbons in the Market Goats judging.
Market Poultry
Cheyanne Dame had the Grand Champion in the Market Poultry division, with Reece Lecoe taking the Reserve Champion.
The list of blue ribbon winners included Sidny Scherman, Trevin Lecoe, Sophia Schumacher, Claire Schumacher, Gage Scherman, Lukas Rost, Logan Scherman, Clay Rost, Cole Rost, Kinch Rost, Jolyn Rost and Zoie Rost.
Market Swine
Jessica Stark had the Grand Champion in Market Swine, while Jordan Paul had the Reserve Champion.
Jaeda Paul had the first carcass blue and Kaytlynn Gaub had the second carcass blue.
The other blue winners were Austin Gaub, Cole Rost, Kacee Moore, Canden Coulter, Tylee Rieger, Trinity Rieger, Jenna Paul, Cade Huft, Tryppton Sanders, Emmalyn Miller, Emily Sonsalla, Lukas Rost, Rilee Pettersen, Turk Rieger, Chase Follmer, Clay Rost, Zoie Rost, Kinch Rost and Tucker Miller.
Jaxyn Lyson, Kennedy Lyson, Chance Follmer, Logan Scherman, Lincoln Lyson and Gage Scherman each finished with red ribbons.
