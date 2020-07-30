There were free hot dogs served in front of Bronson’s Marketplace July 21 in an effort to get more people to fill out their census forms.
The Census officials were staged just east of the entrance to the store, with an area set up to fill out census information to one side and a grill with the free hot dogs nearby.
“We’ve had ten people come through so far and have served that many hot dogs,” said Shelby Kinkade, one of the project coordinators at the Bowman office.
The goal was to draw about 30 or 40 people by the time it ended three hours later, with the free hot dogs being the biggest draw.
The community of Bowman has been doing pretty well responding to the census so far, she explained. “We are right below the national average. We are hoping that this will pick us up and put us right on track,” she said.
The free hot dog event was just one of the things which been planned, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most had to be canceled. This is kind of our last big event. July 31 is the last day we can fill it out (in person),” she said.
The census office is located in the economic development office in Bowman and open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There has been an extension to take census information online until Oct. 31, according to the census officials.
“The census has sent out codes in the mail. If they still have that, it will make it a little simpler to fill out the census. If not, you can still go online and fill it out that way,” she added. “Even if they have moved, it just matters where they were April 1. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill out,” she added.
One of the next stages would be to send out census takers to visit addresses to try to complete the process as much as possible.
