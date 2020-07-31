The Marmarth community came out in force Sunday when a fundraiser was held to help defray the medical costs incurred by the Tharp family with a premature birth and a long hospital stay.
There were Indian tacos on the menu, but the big draw was the silent and live auction which filled up the community center which lined the walls of the building.
Josie and Kasey Tharp went to Denver from early April for examination, with Josie being admitted April 14.
She stayed in the hospital for 79 before delivering Hazel prematurely at 36 weeks and six days.
Hazel Ellen Tharp was born July 1 at 8:47 a.m., weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces. She was 18 inches long.
Hazel remained in the hospital for ten days, receiving oxygen for 24 hours after her birth.
It wasn’t until July 10 that Josie, Kasey and Helen were able to return to Marmarth.
The community responded with a benefit that raised thousands of dollars from the auction and the meal, which was also served up curbside for people not coming into the building.
The community got donations ranging from a large grandfather clock that doubled as a gun safe, a cooler filled with meat, furniture, and several types of lamps and gift baskets.
According to organizers, more than 60 people were served Indian tacos in the first half hour of the benefit.
There was also a raffle, which was described as “going awesome” early in Sunday’s benefit.
The benefit also posted some pictures of the new arrival and her family, along with a brief history of the story surrounding her birth.
