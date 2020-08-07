Jenna Buchholz joined Dakota Western Bank on July 8 as a high school student-employee. She will be a Teller/Customer Service Representative in the Bowman-South Branch.
Jenna will be a senior at Bowman County High School this Fall. She participates in the sports of volleyball, basketball and track. Her parents are Wayne and Leann Buchholz and she has an older brother, Connor.
Mikayla Bartholomay returned to Dakota Western Bank as a full-time employee on July 20. She previously worked at DWB during the summers of 2018 and 2019. Mikayla will be a Bank Trainee and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/Financial Crimes Risk Management (FCRM) Specialist. Her position covers all branch locations and she will be based in the Bowman-South Branch.
Mikayla is a 2020 graduate of North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Her family includes her parents, Jim and Wendy Bartholomay; two sisters, Kathryn (Matt) and Abigail; and one brother, Alex. She and her fiancé, Tanner Fischer, are planning a July 2021 wedding. In her free time, Mikayla enjoys playing basketball and running.
Dakota Western Bank is headquartered in Bowman, ND and has branches in Rhame, Scranton, Hettinger, and Regent.
