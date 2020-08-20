The Rhame Community Club closed out its Burger in the Park summer Aug. 12 with a twilight movie.
It was one of Disney’s most popular animate features, The Lion King, which ended the summer of hot dogs, hamburgers, salads and ice cream for the people in Huntington Park.
The film was set up on a portable screen in the open area of the park with a projector using power from the park gazebo. It was part of the Consolidated 2020 summer series of Movie Night in the Park.
Before the movie began, there were games for the children with bubble wands going to the winners.
It was reportedly the final burger night in the park of the year, according to organizers.
