Audubon, IA - AMVC Management Services recently graduated ten employees from their Leadership Development Program. Among the graduates is Javier Aradillas, an AMVC employee at the sow farm near Scranton.
AMVC’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) was created in 2015 to develop the next generation of leaders and to give employees a program to propel their career within AMVC. These individuals were selected to be in the program based on their drive to be in a management position within the company.
The graduating class came into the program with a range of swine experience. Some individuals bought many years of swine experience with AMVC, while others began their journey with AMVC at the start of their program. The class included individuals from AMVC managed farms hailing from four different states.
“I learned how to analyze objectives, manage my time, and make decisions through the Leadership Development Program,” commented Aradillas.
Bimonthly he attended educational sessions in Audubon, Iowa, to expand his technical and leadership skills. Time was spent in the classroom and on-farm with company experts to allow for in-depth discussions and explanations.
Over the course of the last year, Aradillas participated in a variety of activities to understand all facets of pig farming to better prepare himself for future leadership roles. Aradillas is currently a swine specialist at NorDak, a breed to wean sow farm in the area.
“It has been exciting to see the personal and professional growth Javier has shown over the past year. Javier is very dedicated to improving himself and his farm. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow into a great leader at AMVC,” commented Nick Weihs, AMVC Director of Leadership Development.
This is AMVC’s fifth class to graduate. The next LDP class will begin in August 2020. AMVC Management Services is headquartered in Audubon, Iowa, and manages 149,500 sows across ten states.
