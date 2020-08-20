Scranton soldier provides feedback

A soldier from Scranton, ND, has completed a soldier operational experiment, providing critical feedback to senior U.S. Army leadership on the potential integration of unmanned robotic combat vehicles into ground combat formations.
Specialist Andrew Sulzman of Scranton is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner with C Troop, 4-10 Cavalry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, CO, where the SOE was held.
Sulzman and his fellow soldiers spent six weeks conducting field testing of modified Bradley Fighting Vehicles, known as Mission Enabling Technologies Demonstrators (MET-D) and modified M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, known as Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs) in the experimentation. Afterward, Sulzman and his fellow soldiers provided their feedback on the vehicles to Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and Sgt. Major Michael A. Ginston, the Army’s senior enlisted advisor.
“The feedback provided by Corporal Woolery and his team today will help us to make the transformation needed into the Army of tomorrow. He and his team did excellent work,” said Brig. Gen. R. Ross Coffman, director of the Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team, which coordinated the experiment along with the Army’s CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center.
Sulzman was one of six soldiers singled out by Murray to receive his commander’s challenge coin, presented in recognition of superior effort. The purpose of the Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCV) program is to develop of suite of vehicles that can be remotely operated to do two things: provide additional time and space for leaders to make decisions by providing additional reconnaissance capabilities and standoff distance from and advisory; or to replace Soldiers in high risk activities like combined arms breaches or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) reconnaissance. Ultimately, this program is about giving Soldiers additional tools to make them successful in a complex, and multi-domain battlefield.
NGCV CFT and GVSC, as part of the Army Futures Command, are committed to executing the Army’s modernization priorities. To that end, we are working to determine the feasibility of integrating unmanned vehicles into ground combat formations. Our ultimate goal with the RCV program is to reduce risk to Soldiers and give leaders more time and space for decision making on the battlefield.
Dan Heaton Communications Director Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team (NGCV CFT) Detroit Arsenal, Mich. 586-782-2075
