It was a change in previous fairs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Slope County held its 4-H Achievement Day and Market Livestock Sale Monday at the Slope County Fairgrounds in Amidon.
In normal years, the events would be part of a multi-day fair experience for the participants.
But, in 2020, the rest of the Slope County will start Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds.
Another thing missing will be exhibits at the fairgrounds, added NDSU Extension agent Shelby Hewson, and saying that it is another victim of the COVID changes.
After the judging, the 43 animals became part of the livestock sale.
Twenty-one animals went up for auction in beef, while there were 14 in the hogs, four of the sheep, three goats and one in poultry.
Cutter Ouradnik was the grand champion in poultry.
In the hog competition, it was Gabe Sarsland with the overall grand champion and Tucker Bock with the overall reserve champion.
Justin Kathrein had the grand champion light barrow, while Jett Ouradnik had the reserve gilt. Anna Sarsland had the reserve light barrow and Sage Ouradnik had the reserve heavy barrow.
Aiden Rafferty, Emma Bock, Samantha Kathrein, Jaren Rafferty, Julie Claire Sarsland and Grady Bock each picked up a blue ribbon. Anthony Dorner and Wyatt Dorner earned red ribbons.
In the sheep competition, Jaren Rafferty had the grand champion, while Ella Rafferty had the reserve champion.
Both Dallas Jacobson and Shyla Epperly picked up blue ribbons in the sheep competition.
In the goat competition, it was Mika Stuber and Mace Stuber winning the grand and reserve titles. Hannah Frank finished with a blue ribbon.
In the steer judging, it was Gage Edwards with the grand champion and Mitch Stuber with the reserve champion.
Dallas Jacobson, Jett Ouradnik, Kinzetta Steiner, Emily Burke, Sage Ouradnik, Emma Bock, Grady Bock, Mace Stuber, Mika Stuber, Hudson Burke, Grady Burke, Claire Erickson, Cutter Ouradnik, Claire Burke and Tucker Bock each won blue ribbons, while Justin Kathrein took a red ribbon.
The next part of the fair will start Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. when a horseshoe tournament kicks off the fair events, followed by the pony pull exhibition, a barrel race, cornhole tournament, rib cook-off and rodeo Calcutta. The first evening will end with a performance by “Thunder Road.”
The final day of the two-day fair will include a lunch by Lebanon Lutheran, rodeo slack, and rodeo along with a pig roast and sweet corn dinner.
