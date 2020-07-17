In North Dakota, warmer weather and longer days create the perfect recipe for injuries. If you’re aiming to make this summer your best yet, follow these simple safety tips from the North Dakota Safety Council.
Water Safety
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about ten people die every day from unintentional drowning. Keep your family safe with these precautions:
1. Take a CPR course to prepare yourself for the worst-case scenario, and make sure anyone supervising your children around water are trained as well.
2. Teach children basic water safety tips and enroll them in swimming lessons.
3. Don’t rely on water wings or noodles to keep your children safe. If your child can’t swim, fit them with an appropriate personal flotation device.
Kids In Cars
In the past two years, Safe Kids reports more than 100 children have died of heatstroke because they were left alone or became trapped in a hot car. Follow these tips to help prevent a tragedy:
1. Always lock your car doors and trunks and keep key fobs out of reach so children can’t accidentally get trapped inside.
2. Never leave your child unattended in or around your vehicles.
3. If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Heat Safety
The CDC reports that 658 people succumb to extreme heat each year. Avoid heatstroke by following these guidelines:
1. Wear light colored, loosely woven cotton clothing.
2. Stay cool by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
3. If you’re working outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
Teen Driver Safety
The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. Keep your teen safe on the road this summer with these safety tips:
1. Limit the number of passengers allowed to ride with your teen driver - a single passenger can increase their crash risk by 44 percent.
2. Teach them to look down the road, not at the end of the hood. Tailgating is a leading cause of car crashes among teens. Experienced drivers look further down the road to identify potential situations that will require imminent braking or evasive maneuvers.
3. Help your teen avoid accidents by signing them up for Alive at 25. Learn more about the NDSC’s teen driver safety course at www.ndsc.org/aliveat25.
