The Sunrise Foundation was cooking up funds July 16 when they hosted the Burgers in the Park in the evening and drew more than 100 hungry people.
The event was held in Bowman City Park with Ron Palczewski handling the grill and trying to keep up with the demand as people lined up to choose from a hamburger, cheeseburger or hot dog.
There will be more Burgers in the Park in Bowman, they are scheduled for Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
In addition, Scranton will have its own Burgers in the Park on July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 at Murray Park. The event is hosted by the Scranton Lions Club from 5 to 7 p.m.
