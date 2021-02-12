A strong blast of arctic air has arrived in North Dakota, dropping temperatures near or below zero for about ten days, according to area weather forecasters.
And it may not be leaving the area until mid-February.
With wind chill factored in, the temperatures are even lower, dropping to nearly minus 50 degrees in some areas.
In southwest North Dakota, the region was under a wind chill advisory through Tuesday, according to the Bismarck office of the National Weather Service.
As part of the advisory, the NWS warned that the threat of frostbite was severe. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Saturday evening, Bowman area had a wind chill of minus-38 degrees, while Dickinson had a minus-42. The lowest wind chill in North Dakota was in Bottineau (-53 degrees).
By Sunday, temperatures had climbed to 0 degrees in the Bowman area – but with wind chill, it was a minus-22 degrees.
Predictions say it will be much colder by Friday (Feb. 12) – with an expected minus-41 degrees forecast.
The NWS had also stated that the dangerous wind chills to 40 below zero are likely through at least Tuesday (Feb. 16) morning, and possibly continuing through the rest of the upcoming week.
Bowman County and the surrounding region may warm up – briefly – to the low 30s by Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.