Carlee Miller of Bowman was one of the top riders Sunday as the three-day Mon-Dak Barrel Daze events came to a close.
Late in Sunday’s competition, Miller was sitting in third place with a time of 15.051 seconds on the leaderboard. Miller, who was riding DHR Perks Only Okie, was behind leader Kara Langerud (14.955 seconds) and Kate Hatter (15.000 seconds).
The event was the Open BBR 5D format competition.
The three-day overall event started Friday with time Onlys, then followed with Time Onlys Saturday morning, followed by the $2000 added Open 5D Barrel Races.
The competition continued Sunday after the Cowboy Church, with also Church Race side pot available to competitors.
Miller had placed 23rd in Saturday’s 2D competition with a time of 15.844 seconds.
There were approximately 184 entrants in the Barrel Daze competition.
In Saturday’s BBR- 5D single race competition, it was Jill Ferdina on Eddie Cookin’ that won with a run time of 15.008 seconds to grab $612.50 in prize money. She was followed by Victoria Netzer on Paint Her Smooth (15.026 seconds) for $481.25 in money for second and Kate Hatter on Feature Me N Speed with a time of 15.061 for a $393.75 third-place award.
In the 2D results, it was Devynn McElvain Streakin’ for Liberty and Tayten Ellis on Am Fishin Diva that tied for the win with a time of 15.524 seconds and $503.13 in winnings for both.
Victoria Netzer on Heza Fly Fisherman was third with a time of 15.527 and $362.25.
In the 3D competition, it was Cheyenne Clinton on Driftwood Maxima taking first with a time of 16.009 and winning $490. In second was Sadie Dale on Streakin’ by Midnight with a time of 16.017 second and $385 for the effort. Third went to Jennifer Jensen on Thatsright Im A Lion in 16.032 second for $315.
The 4D win went to Shelby Larson on Ketchums Cat from Minot with a time of 16.550 seconds for a $441 prize. Alesha Johnson on Sven was second with a time of 16.564 seconds ($346.50), while third was Jessica Metry on Jewels Roan of Texas with a time of 16.573 seconds ($283.50)
For results see www.rodeogo.com
