According to the state Department of Health ten new virus positives were reported Monday in Bowman County.
It was part of a dramatic increase that started Friday when two new positive cases of the Coronavirus were reported in the county.
Just since Friday, Bowman County reported 21 new positive cases, giving the county 28 active cases in total.
In the last COVID-19 press conference, the governor addresses the increasing percent of positive tests in the region and the state.
“We saw states like Arizona hit particularly hard in July. We have seen COVID-19 move across the Midwest,” he said, pointing out that in the Upper Midwest, Great Plains and the Intermountain region that North Dakota had the second-lowest positivity rate in the region at 7.3 percent. Montana had a 9.1 positivity rate over the previous seven days. At the time Thursday, Minnesota had the lowest with 4.5 percent.
Citing Johns Hopkins University statistics, South Dakota was suffering through a 19.5 percent positive rate, while Idaho was 24.2 percent positive as reported through Oct. 7 test results.
“There has been a lot of attention nationally around North Dakota,” the governor said, noting the regional increase.
Bowman on rise
Several local businesses in Bowman have already had signs asking for customers to wear masks inside and also have their employees wearing face coverings.
As a region, the county had zero cases as late as Aug. 8.
In the first week of September, the jump-started, climbing quickly to five positives. The number increased again Sept. 21 when the number climbed from five to 12 in less than a week.
The ten new daily positive cases Monday brought the county total up to 28, making October 2020 our highest positives since the beginning of the COVID-19 virus began.
Cumulatively, the county has processed 2,606 tests so far this year, including 1,095 unique individuals. Of the 75 positives in the county so far this year, 43 had previously tested negative, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 6.85 percent. The county has 47 people who have recovered from the virus so far this year, with no fatalities.
The county has an active rate of 91 per 10,000 people, which is slightly behind Stark County total of 93.
