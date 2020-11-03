The voters in Bowman County said yes to incumbents at the county, state and national levels Tuesday, but no to ballot measures according to unofficial results posted by the state.
Three incumbent county commissioners on the ballot will be returning again, with Rick Braaten getting the most votes, followed by Pine Abrahamson and Jerry Jeffers.
State-wide
Locally, both state measures on the ballot were soundly defeated.
Constitutional measure number 1 would have increased the number of members on the state board of higher education from eight to 15, along with prohibiting state legislators and other state employees from serving on the board.
In Bowman County, the measure wasn't even close, losing by a 78.7 percent to 21.3 percent margin, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday evening. Out of a total of 1,540 votes, there were 1,212 votes against it.
The second measure on the ballot, Constitutional Measure 2, lost by a large margin with 1,025 of the 1,507 total votes going against it. The measure would have allowed petitions for constitutional amendments to be submitted to the secretary of state and could be put on the ballot for a general election.
More than three-quarters of Bowman County voters want incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum and his lieutenant governor, Brent Sanford, to remain in office. The republican duo finished with 76.65 percent of the county votes (1,244), beating out Shelly Lenz and Ben Vig of the Democratic-NPL with just 10.41 percent of the vote (169). There were 157 write-in votes while Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek had 53 votes for just 3.27 percent.
Republican Joshua Gallion had 83.82 percent of Bowman County voters support him over Patrick Hart of the Democratic-NPL (16.05 percent).
Republican Thomas Beadle easily dominated in Bowman County getting 80.49 percent of 1,599 total votes. Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen had 19.14 percent of the county votes.
There was only one person on the state ballot for insurance commissioner, with Republican Jon Godfread getting 99.34 percent of the 1,516 votes.
In the race for Public Service Commissioner, Republican Brian Kroshus had 83 percent of the Bowman County vote, with Democratic-NPL candidate getting 16.5 percent.
In the race for the Superintendent of Public Instruction, incumbent Kirsten Baesler had 65.42 percent of the county votes, while Brandt Dick was far behind with 33.35 percent.
Jon Jay Jensen, running unopposed for the Justice of the Supreme Court, got 99.79 percent of the 1,447 total votes.
National level
Bowman County was decidedly Trump Country Tuesday with 84.11 percent of the 1,643 votes going to the Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the Democratic-NPL ticket finished with 13.82 percent.
Republican Congressman Kerry Armstrong easily was the top vote-getter for the only congressional seat in the state. The incumbent had 85.78 percent of the county votes (1,399). Zach Raknerud of the Democrat-NPL was second with 11.96 percent (195). Libertarian Steven James Peterson got 36 votes in the county to finish with 2.21 percent.
