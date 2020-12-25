Bowman County had a series of Christmas concerts Monday and Tuesday, but the stands were empty, except for the performers in Solberg Gym.
The stands and the school were empty of the normal spectators for Christmas concerts because of the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state.
But the performances were still filling the air with music as Facebook live allowed parents and relatives to watch them.
One of the viewers even sent a comment about the performance from the state of Washington.
The first of the concerts was by the Kindergarten through third grade students in the morning. Grades fourth - sixth and the bands followed them.
The final concert Monday was by student in grades 7 through 12.
It was the students at the Rhame campus performing Tuesday morning.
According to school officials, the Bowman County School District held a virtual 2020 Winter Concert for safety concerns. “We feel that our students need to perform in the safest way possible. All performances will be live streamed via the Bowman County Bulldogs Facebook page and will also be posted on the Bowman County Bulldogs website at a later date.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.