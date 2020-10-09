October will turn out to be a busy month for the Bowman Fire Department, even if they may make no fire runs all month.
The fire department will be holding its annual pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser Oct. 11 at its station in downtown Bowman on First Street.
The breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.
Then the firefighters will get ready for some visitors Tuesday (Oct. 13).
The Bowman County Elementary and Preschool students will be going to the fire hall as part of the 2020 Fire Prevention week.
This year’s theme is Fire Safety in the Kitchen, according to a spokesman for the fire department. “We will have the elementary students at the Fire Hall Oct. 13th and visit the pre-school students Oct. 14th. “We always enjoy interacting with the students and teaching them about fire prevention and touring the hall and the trucks,” the spokesman said in a Facebook post.
