The Bowman Fire Department had a successful Sunday meal – with more than 400 people stopping by the fire hall on First Street for a Sausage and Pancake breakfast.
According to Fire Chief Chad Welch, the people had a choice between sitting in a bay converted into a large dining area or stopping by for a curbside pick up.
“We got very good support from our community. I think we had close to 400 people show up. We got some rodeo people and we actually got some people going through town just wanting to have breakfast,” Welch said as the event was winding down. “It was nice.”
“We had curbside because of the COVID and I know some people weren’t very comfortable dining in,” he said. “I think we did about 150 curbside meals. It was a good option for us.”
The meal was free will donation, with the money raised being put in a fireman’s book. “We have filled up about five of them,” Welch added.
Both the sausage and pancakes were cooked up in the second bay, next to one of the engines, then transferred to either the dining area or put in styrofoam boxes for curbside pick up.
According to Welch, the firefighters began preparing the meal shortly after 5 a.m. to be ready for the 7 a.m. start of the breakfast.
