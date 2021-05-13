A bit of the ocean came to Bowman briefly Sunday when a Fargo-based seafood business set up ‘shop’ in the parking lot at the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
As part of a regular route which stops in Bowman every four weeks, ‘Off the Hook’ brought a range of seafood choices for local customers to chose from during his 90-minute visit.
John Mittleider told customers “If you go to our website, we put two months of calendars on so people can see when we are coming out.”
The business of delivery has been going on since 2015, but they have been stopping in Bowman since October, he said. “We just park in an area and advertise for folks. It (seafood) is not accessible in many parts of North Dakota, so we try to bring out a really nice variety and types to choose from. We hit about 35 different towns throughout the state,” he explained.
Mittleider said he started his Sunday route in Dickinson then came down to Bowman, but would probably have to cancel his next stop Sunday in Belfield because of most of the seafood being purchased.
“Each week, we start in Bismarck on a Friday,” he explained. “Then we drive up to Minot, depending on the weekend work from Minot and the areas to the east or we will head over towards Williston and areas to the west,” he said.
His most popular seafood is the Argentinian Red Shrimp. “We go through almost a ton of Argentinian Red Shrimp because it is a wild caught shrimp that has a mild sweet flavor,” he said. “People really, really like that one. We go through a lot.
“As far as fish, our salmon is probably our best seller, with Halibut a close second,” he added.
In addition to offering a choice for customers who come up to his truck and trailer, he said they also have some customers order the selection and have it delivered to their town.
The business has a website where people can order (www.seafoodoffthehook.com) and can be reached by telephone 701-850-6209.
After a few customers stopped by just before 4 p.m., he was on the road again and pulling out of the parking lot.
